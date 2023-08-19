We're back with another prediction and pick for today's MLB slate as we head over to the National League West for this matchup. The Arizona Diamondbacks (62-61) will take on the San Diego Padres (59-64) for the second leg of the double-header today. Check out our MLB odds series for our Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently third in the NL West and sit 13 games back of the leading Dodgers. They're recently coming off a badd stretch that saw them lose nine games in a row. Since then, the Diamondbacks have responded by going 5-2 in their last seven games. They took the first game of this series before dropping last nights game.

The San Diego Padres are currently fourth in the NL West and trail their opponents tonight by 3 games in the standings. They've been having a tough year given the amount of talent they boast on their lineup. They're just 6-9 in their last 15 games and have seen the Diamonbacks overtake them in the standings. They'll be pressed to find a win during one of these double-header meetings. Yu Darvish will be their likely starter in this one.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Padres Games 2 Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +135

San Diego Padres: -170

Over (8.5): -102

Under (8.5): -120

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Padres

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/ 5:40 p.m. PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are getting themselves on the right track after going on a nine-game slide. Just a series ago, they were able to take two of three games from this Padres team. The Padres still lead this season series 6-5, but the tide may turn with the way the Diamondbacks are playing on the road. They've been a hitting machine this year and have gone an impressive 48-29 when recording at least eight hits in a game.

Depending on how the first game in this double-header goes, the Diamondbacks could be digging deep into their bullpen today. They haven't been the most consistent unit, but this Arizona team always likes its chances in a high-scoring affair.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres will need to do some serious heavy lifting if they want to have any sort of chance at the postseason this year. They haven't played up to their expectations all season and it's beginning to show in some of these recent series. They need to win both of these games today to close the gap between them and Arizona. With Yu Darvish on the mound for them, they'll have their best opportunity during this second game.

Yu Darvish (8-8) will start with a 4.24 ERA through 127.1 innings of action. He's seeing a fairly average year by his standards and would like to provide his team with a much-needed spark. He hasn't been his best at home this season, posting a 3-5 record and 4.16 ERA. He's got to gain his control and the shutout his teammates put forth yesterday should work in his favor.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are getting their footing once again, but they'll have a hard time maintaining a fresh bullpen during the second game of this double-header. The home team will always have the advantage in these situations, so let's side with the Padres to win the game as we await the results of Game 1.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres (-170)