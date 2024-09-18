ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Diamondbacks-Rockies Projected Starters

Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Austin Gomber

Eduardo Rodriguez (2-3) with a 5.50 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 34.1 innings pitched, 25K/13BB, .288 oBA

Last Start: vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Loss, 5 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 3 starts, 4.80 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15 innings pitched, 7K/6BB, .279 oBA

Austin Gomber (5-10) with a 4.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 158 innings pitched, 112K/37BB, .266 oBA

Last Start: vs. Chicago Cubs: No Decision, 6 innings, 9 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 4.30 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 69 innings pitched, 43K/16BB, .272 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Rockies Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -142

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 10.5 (-122)

Under: 10.5 (+100)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are in the thick of the playoff race. They are just two games up in the Wild Card race, so every game matters for them. Luckily, Arizona gets to play Colorado on Wednesday night. They have won eight of 11 games played heading into Tuesday's game with Colorado. This is a team the Diamondbacks should beat often, and they have done just that this season. All they have to do is continue playing well against a bad team and they will come out on top.

The Diamondbacks have been especially good at the plate against the Rockies. As a team, Arizona is batting .286 with an OPS of .825 against the Rockies. Through the first 11 games with the Rockies, the Diamondbacks have scored 67 runs. That is over six runs per game, which makes it very easy to win. In fact, when the Diamondbacks score just four runs or more, they are 74-26. If Arizona can hit the ball well in a very hitter-friendly park Wednesday night, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Austin Gomber has actually pitched really well against the Diamondbacks this season. His first start of the season against them was not the best, but the other two have been good enough to give Colorado a chance to win. In those two games, Gomber has thrown 12 innings, allowed just four runs, and struck out eight. Another game like that will definitely keep the Rockies within striking distance and give them a real shot at winning this ball game.

The Rockies are going up against a struggling pitcher. Eduardo Rodriguez is a good pitcher to have back on the bump, but he has not pitched like the Rodriguez of the past. Rodriguez has allowed opponents to hit .288 off him, and his longest outing of the season is 5.2 innings. Along with that, Rodriguez is not doing a good job keeping the ball on the ground. At Coors Field, that can be a killer. If the Rockies can make some hard contact in the air, the ball will leave the yard, and Colorado will win.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This is a game I would not be surprised to see a lot of runs scored. Not only is it at Coors Field, but both pitchers have not been at their best this season. With that said, the Diamondbacks are a good offense. Gomber has been able to quiet them, though. I do like Gomber to do just enough to keep the Rockies in this game, as well. I am not going to take the Rockies to win this game, but I will take them to cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-126)