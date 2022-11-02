Did Bryce Harper just expose Lance McCullers with eerie whisper to Alec Bohm?

Bryce Harper got the Philadelphia Phillies off to a fast start in Game 3 of the World Series vs. Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros, as he belted a first-pitch home run off of the right-hander to give his squad a 2-0 lead. On his way back to the dugout, he beckoned for third baseman Alec Bohm to come over to where he was standing.

Harper then whispered something into Bohm’s ear. The next time the Phillies came to bat, Alec Bohm homered on the first pitch he saw from the Astros righty. Did Harper just expose McCullers?

When Bohm returned to the Phillies dugout, he was asked what Harper told him. Smiling coyly, the third baseman said that it was “between us”, meaning he and Bryce Harper.

Of course, Bohm isn’t going to reveal what his Phillies teammate told him. That would be akin to a football coach telling the media his plan to stop the star quarterback the week before the matchup.

But Bohm and Harper certainly weren’t talking about their favorite ice cream flavors. The Phillies star noticed something about the Astros pitcher- and he let his teammates know about it.

Could McCullers be tipping his pitches? It’s possible, as each of the home runs came on off-speed pitches. However, each of them were also located right over the middle of the plate. A former catcher and current pro scout seems to think it could do with Astros catcher Martin Maldanado, who could be giving away the location of the pitches.

Either way, Bryce Harper and the Phillies figured out McCullers and it helped them jump out to an early lead in Game 3 of the World Series.