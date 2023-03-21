Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Whether or not Alabama Football coach Nick Saban intentionally took a shot at Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats, that’s certainly how many people are taking his latest comments. Saban announced that Alabama football player Tony Mitchell has been suspended after he was arrested last week and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver.

“Everybody’s got an opportunity to make choices and decisions. There’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Nick Saban said at a press conference. “You gotta be responsible for who you’re with, who you’re around and what you do, who you associate yourself with and the situations that you put yourself in.

“It is what it is, but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations.”

Saban’s words regarding Mitchell were reminiscent of what Nate Oats said about Alabama Basketball star Brandon Miller. Police alleged that Miller delivered a gun to former Alabama teammate Darius Miles. The gun was allegedly used in a murder shortly afterward. Miller was never suspended for his alleged role in the incident, and Oats said that Miller was in the “wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Oats later released a statement to clarify his comments regarding Miller. Oats and Miller have since led the Alabama basketball team to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Alabama is the top overall seed in March Madness.

Miller was not arrested and doesn’t face any legal charges for his alleged role in the incident. According to Miller’s attorney, Miller never touched the gun and didn’t know that the weapon would be used in an illegal activity.

Mitchell has been suspended from the Alabama football team and all team activities until the school gathers more information about the situation and the player’s legal circumstances, according to Saban.