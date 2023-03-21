Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Tony Mitchell was expected to be one of the stars of this year’s Alabama recruiting class. But a recent arrest has put him in the cross-hairs of head coach Nick Saban. Mitchell’s tenure at Alabama has not started the way all parties hoped.

Mitchell has been suspended from the team as Alabama gathers more information about his recent marijuana arrest, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. Saban wasn’t too pleased with Mitchell’s arrest and thought the incoming freshman should’ve made better decisions, via Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated.

“There’s no such thing as the wrong place at the wrong time,” Saban said. “You’ve got to be responsible for who you’re with, who you’re around, what you do and who you associate yourself with and the situation you put yourself in.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tony Mitchell was recently arrested in Florida for having a, “significant,” amount of marijuana. Alongside the drugs, Mitchell was found with scales, a loaded hand gun and a ton of cash. He was charged with marijuana possession with intent to sell/deliver.

Mitchell’s arrest has now exiled him for Alabama for the time being. Saban and the Crimson Tide will go over all the facts before making a decision. Mitchell’s suspension is a big loss for Alabama, as the defensive back was a high four-star recruit by 247Sports standards. He had offers from schools such as Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan before deciding to join Alabama.

Still, Nick Saban is taking the high road. He isn’t okay with Mitchell’s arrest and believes he needs to face the repercussions for his actions. Saban has clearly made his stance known. It’s up to Mitchell to bounce back from his costly marijuana arrest.