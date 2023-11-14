Taylor Swift seemingly responded to her viral kiss with Travis Kelce. Swift ran offstage after her concert to kiss him over the weekend.

Fans suggest that Taylor Swift's latest Instagram post is a slight response to her viral kiss with Travis Kelce.

“Andddd we’re back at it! Starting off the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina = best decision possible. I can’t even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds,” Swift, wrote on Instagram Monday (Nov. 13) with a shots from her Eras Tour. “I’d never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories. Thanks to the amazing fans whose show was postponed Friday for coming back Sunday and blowing us away with your passion and excitement. See you next weekend, Rio!! 💋🩵🔜.”

Fans suggest that the “lips emoji” was a subliminal message to her kiss with Kelce at the end of the show. The two made headlines when a video of them kissing began circulating on social media. Kelce is currently in his bye week for the NFL, meaning that his team is not playing in games this week. Travis' next game will be on Nov. 20 against the Philadelphia Eagles which is the team his brother plays on.

Taylor Swift Gives Travis Kelce A Nod In “Karma” Lyrics Change

Another viral moment over the weekend was when Swift changed her lyrics to give Kelce a not-so-subtle shoutout. “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” is the original lyrics to the singer's hit. However, during her concert, she sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Prior to his obvious arrival in Argentina to support Swift, they were seen having dinner together. A source saw the pair out and they “looked so cute on their low-key date night” and that “they also left holding hands,” a source told People.

Her Friday show had to be postponed to Sunday so that the pop star could make sure she and her fans were safe.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Swift said.

Take a look at the viral videos below:

