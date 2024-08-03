All Brandin Podziemski needed to prove he was too good for Summer League was two games. The Golden State Warriors' sophomore guard averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in Las Vegas, shooting 50% from both the field and three-point range—especially impressive efficiency considering Podziemski was moonlighting as the Dubs' No. 1 option offensively.

Dominant as Podziemski was in Sin City, nothing he did came as much of a surprise to the Warriors. All the skill, processing speed and poise he showed at Summer League was on display throughout 2023-24, which the Santa Clara alum capped by being named First Team All-Rookie. He didn't have much to prove at Summer League, basically, seemingly entrenched as an impact connector and ancillary ball handler at the NBA level.

Don't tell Podziemski his ceiling tops out as an elite role player, though. Coming off an impressive Summer League showing preceded by his time spent at USA Basketball training camp, the 21-year-old teased his hopes of suiting up for Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“2028👀,” Podziemski tweeted on Saturday morning.

Does Brandin Podziemski really have a chance to make Team USA in 2028?

Podziemski's path to a roster spot with USA Basketball for the 2028 Games is no doubt helped by the relationship he began establishing with the national program in early July. Alongside Warriors teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis, fellow First Team All-Rookie pick Brandon Miller and incoming Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, among others, Podziemski helped prepare the Americans for Paris with the Select Team, scrimmaging with Stephen Curry, LeBron James and company at training camp.

While he didn't quite pop against Team USA like Flagg, videos and reports from training camp indicate Podziemski acquitted himself well facing off with one of the most star-studded Americans squads ever. Extended clips of scrimmages closed to the public showed Podziemski often operating as the Select Team's primary ball handler, too, perhaps another endorsement of his untapped potential in that central offensive role.

Get real, though. Even if Podziemski somehow achieves Joe Lacob's dream of him becoming an All-Star by 2028, it would still be highly unlikely that he's one of the United States' three or four best options at guard to play in Los Angeles.

He definitely wouldn't be better than Team USA 12th man Tyrese Haliburton and FIBA World Cup starting point guard Jalen Brunson. Donovan Mitchell also has past experience with USA Basketball's senior team. Tyrese Maxey and Ja Morant don't, but it's extremely tough to imagine Podziemski ever becoming close to as dynamic as the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies stars.

Could Podziemski find his way onto Team USA as a Jrue Holiday-like off-guard instead? Though that's probably his most realistic path to the 2028 Olympics, Podziemski just doesn't have the physical tools to be a disruptive, multi-positional defender of the highest order. Shooting seems a long shot to get him to Los Angeles as well. Podziemski shot a solid 38.5% from deep as a rookie and flashed more comfort launching off the dribble at Summer League, but still doesn't have the quickest release and hasn't shown the ability to shoot off-platform.

The same fearless, confident demeanor that makes Podziemski want a spot on Team USA in 2028 is what drove his meteoric two-year rise from anonymous NCAA transfer to a quality NBA rotation player. He's a basketball junkie who's only aim is to get better and help his team win. But the physical deficiencies that seem bound to keep him from stardom, unfortunately, will likely leave Podziemski on the outside looking in at a roster spot for the 2028 Olympics.