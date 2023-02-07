The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is partnering with Diddy’s REVOLT for the staging of the annual “Players Party” in the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. The party will be held at Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club on Feb. 18 (h/t EIN Presswire).

“We are excited to welcome Diddy and Revolt as the presenting partner for our ‘Players Party,’ series,” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, NBRPA. “Salt Lake City will be the epicenter of the basketball universe during NBA All-Star Weekend, and to have a first-class brand like Revolt alongside some of the most legendary names in basketball history is perfect match for the NBRPA and its membership. We look forward to enjoying the atmosphere, entertainment, and the gathering of iconic names from across the sports and entertainment worlds that this event promises to deliver.”

REVOLT is a multi-media business owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs and founded in 2013.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, NB All-Star Game

Anthony Edwards’ ‘unbothered’ reaction to All-Star snub will fire up Timberwolves fans

Joey Mistretta ·

Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen, All-Star Game

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen’s unexpected mindset amid 2023 All Star nod

Quenton Albertie ·

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers, Wally Szczerbiak

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton savagely trolls Wally Szczerbiak after first All-Star nod

Alex House ·

Cîroc and DeLeón Tequila will also be the official liquor partner of the Players Party which will have legends from different leagues like the NBA, WNBA, and ABA.

As for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, that will happen on Feb. 19 — a day after the  Players Party. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are the captains. Mike Malone of the Denver Nuggets will handle the coaching duties for Team LeBron, while Boston Celtics bench boss Joe Mazzulla will take care of business from the sidelines for Team Giannis. The composition of each team will be determined via a draft on the same day of the NBA All-Star Game.