The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is partnering with Diddy’s REVOLT for the staging of the annual “Players Party” in the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. The party will be held at Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club on Feb. 18 (h/t EIN Presswire).

“We are excited to welcome Diddy and Revolt as the presenting partner for our ‘Players Party,’ series,” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, NBRPA. “Salt Lake City will be the epicenter of the basketball universe during NBA All-Star Weekend, and to have a first-class brand like Revolt alongside some of the most legendary names in basketball history is perfect match for the NBRPA and its membership. We look forward to enjoying the atmosphere, entertainment, and the gathering of iconic names from across the sports and entertainment worlds that this event promises to deliver.”

REVOLT is a multi-media business owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs and founded in 2013.

Cîroc and DeLeón Tequila will also be the official liquor partner of the Players Party which will have legends from different leagues like the NBA, WNBA, and ABA.

As for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, that will happen on Feb. 19 — a day after the Players Party. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are the captains. Mike Malone of the Denver Nuggets will handle the coaching duties for Team LeBron, while Boston Celtics bench boss Joe Mazzulla will take care of business from the sidelines for Team Giannis. The composition of each team will be determined via a draft on the same day of the NBA All-Star Game.