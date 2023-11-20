Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie have decided to settle the lawsuit she filed against him. The settlement's terms have not been released.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie have reached a settlement on the lawsuit she filed on Thursday, Nov. 16, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura, accused Combs of repeated sexual assault and physical abuse for almost 10 years.

She released a statement late Friday, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Combs also said in a statement, “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Diddy: No admission of wrongdoing

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, clarified that the settlement is in “no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

“Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best,” his statement continued.

In Ventura's lawsuit, she claimed that she was “trapped by Mr. Combs in a cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.” She also cited several incidents when the rap mogul reportedly “punched, beat, kicked and stomped” her.

The suit also named Diddy's Bad Boy Records as well as Sony's Epic Records. Other claims included sexual battery and harassment as well as sex trafficking.

Before the settlement, Brafman released a statement which denied Cassie's claims. He said, “For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.”

The statement added, “Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a pay day.”

Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, responded in a statement, “Mr. Comb’s offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all woman who suffer in silence.”

The settlement's terms have not been released.