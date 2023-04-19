My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

There have been quite a few historic players in the world of soccer, but not many have come close to achieving what Diego Maradona managed to accomplish throughout his career. Unfortunately, Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020 due to heart failure, leaving many soccer fans distraught at the loss of one of the games all-time greats.

Ever since his passing, the medical team working on Maradona has received a lot of criticism for their handling of Maradona’s health, and now, it looks like they could be in some serious legal trouble. An Argentinian appeals court has confirmed that eight health professionals that were involved in Maradona’s health shortly prior to his death will face trial for negligence that could have led to the star soccer player’s death.

“An Argentine appeals court has confirmed that eight health professionals will stand trial over their alleged role in the death of football legend Diego Maradona. As requested by prosecutors, the eight are accused of “simple homicide with wanton disregard” and could face between eight and 25 years in jail if found guilty. Maradona died on Nov. 25, 2020, aged 60 from heart failure after the former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli star had undergone brain surgery earlier that month. After a unanimous decision not to dismiss the case, the San Isidro Board of Appeals confirmed on Tuesday that neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and six other health workers, all involved in Maradona’s medical care, will be tried.” – ESPN

The events surrounding Maradona’s death have been a hot topic of discussion over the past few years, and it looks like there could be some justice delivered after his unexpected passing. With these health professionals headed to trial, it will certainly be worth paying attention to as they progress.