Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" jersey, worn during the 1986 World Cup, has shattered records at Sotheby's auction in London

In a historic moment for sports memorabilia, Diego Maradona‘s infamous “Hand of God” jersey, worn during the 1986 World Cup, has shattered records at Sotheby's auction in London, commanding an extraordinary price of $9.28 million, reported by ESPN FC on X. This remarkable sale not only eclipsed previous benchmarks for match-worn jerseys but also established a new pinnacle for sports-related artifacts.

The significance of this jersey lies in its connection to one of the most iconic moments in football history. The “Hand of God” goal, scored by Maradona during Argentina‘s quarter-final clash against England in the 1986 World Cup, is etched into the collective memory of football enthusiasts worldwide. Maradona's exceptional performance throughout the tournament, culminating in Argentina's victory, further elevates the jersey's historical value.

The record-breaking sale underscores the enduring legacy of Diego Maradona, whose impact on the sport transcends generations. The previous records, held by Babe Ruth's 1928-1930 New York Yankees jersey ($5.64 million) for match-worn jerseys and the original hand-drawn Olympic manifesto ($8.8 million) for sports memorabilia, have now been surpassed, highlighting the unparalleled significance of Maradona's iconic jersey.

This auction serves as a poignant reminder of the emotional and cultural value attached to cherished moments in sports history. The “Hand of God” jersey, now standing as one of the most valuable sports artifacts ever sold, symbolizes the timeless power of iconic sporting moments to captivate hearts and minds across the globe. As this legendary jersey changes hands, it continues to weave the narrative of Diego Maradona's indelible impact on football's rich tapestry.