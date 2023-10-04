Real Madrid‘s rising star, Jude Bellingham, has humbly downplayed comparisons to the legendary Diego Maradona following his incredible solo goal that helped secure a thrilling 3-2 victory against Napoli in the Champions League, reported by GOAL.

Bellingham's wonder goal, reminiscent of Maradona's iconic runs, drew admiration worldwide. However, the modest 20-year-old midfielder was quick to deflect the praise, stating, “That's a bit too much! It was a nice goal. From what I've seen on YouTube and documentaries, his [Maradona's] quality was a bit more than mine, or a lot more. I'm just trying to contribute in a Jude way.”

The young Englishman's goal showcased his exceptional skills as he dribbled past multiple Napoli defenders before calmly slotting the ball into the net. Despite the comparisons, Bellingham remains focused on making his own mark in the footballing world.

Bellingham's goal not only displayed his individual brilliance but also helped Real Madrid stage a comeback against Napoli, securing a pivotal victory in the Champions League Group C match. His contributions have been significant since his £88.5 million move from Borussia Dortmund, with eight goals in just nine appearances for Los Blancos.

What's next for Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham?

In the spirit of teamwork, Bellingham acknowledged his teammate Vinicius Junior, labeling him “the best in the world” after the match. As Real Madrid gears up to face Osasuna, Bellingham's exceptional form provides a boost for the team's La Liga aspirations. A win in the upcoming match would see Real Madrid leading the league during the international break.

Bellingham's remarkable performances have also earned him a place in the England squad, where fans eagerly anticipate his contributions in the upcoming matches against Australia and Italy. As Bellingham continues to shine, his humility and dedication to the game are evident, leaving fans and pundits alike in awe of his talent.