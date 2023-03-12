Boxing may have found its next star in 22-year-old Diego Pacheco.

The super middleweight from Los Angeles is 6-foot-4 with amazing reach and power in both hands. His height, length and the ferocity of his knockouts have earned Pacheco comparisons to Tommy “Hitman” Hearns.

Pacheco (18-0, 15 KOs) was originally scheduled to be in the co-feature for his UK debut in Liverpool, England. But when the headliner, Callum Smith, backed out of his fight with an injury, Pacheco’s bout with Jack Cullen was moved to the main event, hoping the young fighter would deliver an exciting performance for the crowd.

And did he ever.

Pacheco absolutely demolished Cullen, walking through the British veteran in four rounds and ending the show with a brutal combination that sent Cullen to his knees and forced the referee to stop the fight, per BBC.

DIEGO PACHECO GET'S IT DONE. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2344YdEMjJ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 11, 2023

The finishing sequence began with Diego Pacheco landing a vicious shot to Jack Cullen’s ribcage that almost broke him in half. It sparked plenty of hyped reactions, with many fans saying he’s “gonna be a problem” and that he could be the next boxing superstar.

Diego Pacheco is gonna be a problem. The sound of that body shot 😮pic.twitter.com/2WnYuAGOem — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) March 11, 2023

STATEMENT MADE ✅ 👏🏼 Diego Pacheco proves he’s the real deal with a fourth-round stoppage over the tough Jack Cullen. Who next for Pacheco? 👀 🎥 @DAZNBoxing #PachecoCullen #Knockout #Boxing #BoxingFans pic.twitter.com/ILyCHqQMjz — IFL TV (@IFLTV) March 11, 2023

Pacheco turned pro in December 2018 after a prominent amateur career that saw him as the top-ranked amateur middleweight in both the United States and Mexico. He has finished his past seven fights by knockout or TKO.

It’s likely Pacheco will get back in the ring over the summer during International Fight week and again in September if he can get a prominent position on a Canelo Alvarez fight card like he did last year when Alvarez fought Gennadiy Golovkin.

At this rate expect Pacheco to be in a fight for a major world championship during 2024.

“I’m super happy with the performance, thankful for everyone who came out and supported,” Pacheco said post fight. “Hopefully some boos turned into cheers now, but if they didn’t…oh well man, I’m going be here for a long time, so they better get used to seeing me.”