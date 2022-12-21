By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

Dignitas has their eyes on Worlds as they announced their League of Legends roster for the LCS 2023 season.

Dignitas LoL LCS 2023 Roster

Dignitas LoL announced their LCS roster for the upcoming 2023 season with massive upgrades especially on the top side.

Top Lane

İrfan Berk “Armut” Tükek is being imported over from the LEC. The Turkish top laner last played for MAD Lions for the past two years and was instrumental in the team’s two regional championships. He also made two Worlds appearances as MAD’s top laner. People’s more recent memories of Armut might have been his subpar performance in the 2022 World Championships, but it seems that Dignitas believes that they can find success with him in the top lane.

He will take the place of Noh “Gamsu” Yeong-jin, who has been bouncing between professional League of Legends and Overwatch the past few years. Gamsu will be playing for AOE Esports in the LCS Proving Grounds.

Jungle

Lucas Tao Kilmer “Santorin” Larsen will be DIG’s jungler for 2023. He has played for multiple LCS and LEC teams during his long career, but has cemented his name as one of NA’s best junglers during his time in Team Liquid. A couple of championships and several more podium finishes with Team Liquid later, Santorin finally parted ways with the org after TL decided to rebuild their roster. Dignitas saw this as an opportunity to further bolster their topside with a seasoned jungler.

Kim “River” Dong-woo, Dignitas’ previous jungler, has been signed by Golden Guardians for the 2023 season.

Mid Lane

Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen is being reunited with his jungler from his Team Liquid days. Jensen has been a household name in the LCS from his days as Cloud9’s mid laner, and was wearing blue for most of his career. He spent three years in Cloud9 in the earlier days of his career, then another three in Team Liquid before playing Summer 2022 with Cloud9 again. This time, we will see Jensen wearing black and yellow as Dignitas gets another upgrade.

He takes the place of Ersin “Blue” Gören, who has not been reported to have found a team for 2023.

Bot Lane

Trevor “Spawn” Kerr-Taylor is being promoted from Dignitas Academy to their main LCS roster. He already had the chance to play for Dignitas in Summer 2022, but unfortunately, they finished 3W-15L at dead last for that split. Nonetheless, the organization saw his potential for growth and to perform better, and now he is paired with another experienced support and a stronger topside, so he has a lot of opportunity to learn and be guided by them.

Support

Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun is another seasoned player who started his career in the LCK in 2015 before going over to the EULCS (now the LEC) before going to the LCS in 2019. Since then, he’s bounced around several teams, but was most successful on the first LCS team he landed on – FlyQuest. He and FLY placed 2nd place twice in 2020, and made a Worlds appearance that same year but was not able to make it out of the Group Stage.

He replaces another experienced player, Vincent “Biofrost” Wang. Biofrost has played in the LCS since 2016, but it seems we won’t be seeing any Biodaddy for next year. During his time in TSM, he was heralded as one of the best supports in the region, and it’s sad to see many household names not be on the stage next year.