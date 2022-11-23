Published November 23, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 4 min read

After letting go of their superteam, Team Liquid is looking to build an all-Korean speaking League of Legends roster for the upcoming LCS 2023 season.

Team Liquid LoL LCS 2023 Roster

Top Lane

Summit

Park “Summit” Woo-tae is rumored to have already reached a verbal agreement with Team Liquid to become their top laner for 2023. This means that the Korean laner will be returning to the LCS after departing to play for FunPlus Phoenix in the LPL earlier this year. Initially, he played in the LCK before he was imported to play for Cloud9 during the LCS 2022 Spring Split. During his brief stint in the LCS, he was touted as one of the best top laners that split, but unfortunately the squad failed to show results and C9 finished spring. Nonetheless, he led the region in Group Stage MVPs at 7 and was also the Spring Split MVP.

FlyQuest as well as LEC team MAD Lions were among the Western teams interested in picking up the top laner for this season.

Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau is still signed, but Team Liquid has apparently allowed him to explore other options as of three weeks ago. Liquid was Bwipo’s first home in the LCS after four years playing for Fnatic over in the LEC. Currently, no news of him landing on any team has surfaced.

Jungle

Haru/KR Import

According to League of Legends interviewer and personality Travis Gafford, Team Liquid will be employing the help of a Korean import to be their jungler, and to fit their agenda of having an all-Korean speaking team.

Other sources suggest that this spot will be taken by Kang “Haru” Min-seung, who will be coming from Team Vitality. This information checks out, as Vitality will be playing with Zhou “Bo” Yangbo for LEC 2023.

Haru only joined VIT earlier this year, but with Bo taking up his spot, his buyout should not have been that high. Nevertheless, Haru is still technically a World Champion, a title he earned back in 2017 during his time in Samsung Galaxy.

Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen, whose spot will be taken up by either Haru or another KR import, is rumored to join Dignitas.

Mid Lane

Haeri

Harry “Haeri” Kang will be promoted to the main LCS team in the 2023 season. He has been Team Liquid Academy’s mid laner since 2021, and after the org parted ways with Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg, it’s now Haeri’s time to shine on the main stage.

We'd like to thank @Bjergsen for everything this past year. We had so many memories and fun experiences, now we're looking forward to see you continue on with your legacy. 💙 pic.twitter.com/QOLb0UxtDs — Team Liquid Honda LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) November 11, 2022

Bot Lane

Yeon

Coming along with his mid laner is Sean “Yeon” Sung, who is also getting promoted from Team Liquid Academy. While his professional career so far has been short, he has proven his skill time and time again, winning the LCS Academy League, Proving Grounds, and even Lock-In when he was subbed in during his two-year stint in the org.

He takes the place of Steven “Hans sama” Liv, who has been confirmed to have departed with the org a few months back.

Today we say farewell to @Hanssama. Thank you for all that you have done for us at TLH this past year. We look forward to seeing you again on the other side of the stage. Bonne chance! pic.twitter.com/DzH76k9Qt1 — Team Liquid Honda LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) September 19, 2022

It seems like Hans sama will be going back home to the LEC, as he is rumored to be playing for G2 Esports in 2023.

Support

CoreJJ

TL held onto one single player from their 2022 roster, and it was Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-In. To many, he has been the pillar of every team that Liquid has formed, and for good reason. He has a world championship under his belt, and if the rumors prove true, he will be reunited with a fellow Samsung Galaxy player in Haru for this year. Sincec he was imported over into the LCS in 2019, he has only known Team Liquid, and it seems this year will not be any different.

Coaching Staff

Of course, if you have a Korean-speaking team, you need a Korean-speaking coach.

We’re excited to welcome @TL_MaRin as our new LCS Head Coach for Team Liquid Honda! A World champion and veteran in the LCK, MaRin is ready to prepare TLH for a new era. pic.twitter.com/ZtC0Ro4Olg — Team Liquid Honda LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) November 18, 2022

TL has already welcomed Hang “MaRin” Gyeong-hwan as their new head coach. MaRin was part of the SKT T1 roster that won the World Championship of that year. He then moved back and forth in the LPL and LCK, before retiring after the 2018 season. This time, we see him for the first time in the LCS after four years of being out of the professional stage.

André “Guilhoto” Pereira Guilhoto, TL’s previous head coach, left the org soon after the LCS season ended and will be joining Giants Gaming as their Head Coach for this season. Guilhoto had a brief stint with Giants back in the 2017 EU Challenger Series Summer Split. Giants topped the season for that split. Now, the Giants compete in the LVP Superliga. In the past two splits, they have managed a Runner-Up and a First-place finish, and a top-tier coach will surely help them keep their form.