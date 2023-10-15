Dillon Danis talked no shortage of trash to Logan Paul leading up to their fight on Saturday. Paul ultimately defeated Danis in convincing fashion. The fight ended in chaos but Paul was able to emerge victorious nonetheless. Danis was mercilessly trolled on X (formerly Twitter) following the bout given all of the trash he previously talked.

Danis roasted after fight

Insane ending to the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight 👀pic.twitter.com/JcUsUfUxxM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2023

“Dillon Danis gave out more punches to the security guards than he did Logan, bro really only got twitter fingers,” one fan wrote.

“Dillon Danis was beaten up so badly that he couldn’t even land a punch on the security guard,” another added.

“Dillon Danis is so actually embarrassing, he should stick to being a keyboard warrior,” a third fan shared.

“Dillon Danis deserves a prison sentence for making us deal with him the last 3 months just to watch that,” a fourth fan stated.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated didn't hold back either.

“What an absolute loser Dillon Danis looks like. This will be a DQ after Danis tries, again, to pull an MMA move. Pathetic. All that tough talk and it ends in an embarrassment,” Mannix wrote.

Jake Paul, Logan's brother, of course had something to say about the fight.

“Talked so much s**t and is one of the worst fighters I’ve ever seen,” Paul wrote.

Things certainly didn't turn out how Danis initially envisioned. At least he received a significant amount of money for the bout. However, he was also embarrassed against someone who he's spent the past few months constantly dissing. This is not a good look for Danis by any means.