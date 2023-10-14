Logan Paul's fight against Dillon Danis will be remembered for its anti-climatic start, but dramatic finish. The fight was rather slow in the beginning. Paul seemed to have control while Danis struggled to land hits, but what happened in the boxing ring at the end got everyone in the arena off their feet. Danis attempted to grapple Paul, but he slipped out of it. Danis then ran towards Paul attempting to hit him, but security broke it up in a full-ring frenzy. Naturally, the social media reactions are epic.

Brawl breaks out in the last seconds of the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight 👀🤯pic.twitter.com/3CJVZ6Jmcy — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 14, 2023

Many X (Twitter) users called out Danis for not being able to effectively fight Logan Paul. Apparently, Danis only landed a total of nine hits on Paul throughout the entire match, per CBS Sports. The above video shows how much Danis struggled to get to Paul. Here are a few noteworthy reactions to Danis' lackluster performance:

Dillan after talking for a year and not swinging once: pic.twitter.com/aV7b637MPu — OJ (@Eli_Manning_Fan) October 14, 2023

One user commented, “Dillon Danis threw more punches at Logan's security than he did at Logan himself.” It does appear that Danis was more fired up at the end of the match than he was throughout its duration. Of course, fans went after Logan Paul's performance too. This video provides a comical view of what the fight was like:

Dillon Danis vs Logan Paul highlights pic.twitter.com/6Y3CcdepgK — RMFC (@TeamRMFC) October 14, 2023

Fans are not completely sold on Logan Paul's fighting skills, with one saying “Logan couldn't hang in MMA.” Paul's skills are in question, but if there is one thing he gets credit for, it is his defense. He dodged nearly punch thrown at him, both during the boxing match and after security stepped in.

Some fans believe the “mid” fight did not live up to expectations. Either way, the ending was nothing short of pure entrainment.

Will Dillon Dannis avenge his loss to Logan Paul? More importantly, can the two fighters recover from the flurry of social media reactions?