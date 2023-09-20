A massive wave of confidential documents made its way onto the public's hands, and among the leaked Microsoft documents is a release schedule for Bethesda. The list includes titles like Dishonored 3, Oblivion Remaster, Fallout 3 Remaster, and more.

Leaked Bethesda Title Release Schedule

The leaked documents were attachments to a court record, where the supposed highly confidential details were mistakenly not redacted. It then made its way to forums, where gamers pored through the pages for significant details.

Judging by the context, the leaked Title Release Schedule for Bethesda must have been dated 2020 at the latest. Those with keen eyes can notice that Starfield was planned for 2021, which means it has already been delayed for two years.

Project Hibiki, which made itself known as Hi-Fi Rush, was also released in January of this year.

Notable titles in this roadmap that were not yet known before are the Oblivion Remaster, Fallout 3 Remaster, and most remarkably, Dishonored 3. Both Oblivion and Fallout 3 are part of Bethesda's long-running franchises, and it would not seem too far-fetched, especially after launching a large-scale game away from these franchises – Starfield. While we're on the topic of Starfield, it can be noted that a Starfield DLC was planned a year after the game's launch, so we also might be on track for that in 2024.

Dishonored 3 came as a surprise to many, and again is a return to a well-beloved series. All mainline games in the series have aged well but it's already well over a decade old, with the earliest installment released in 2012 and the latest, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, hitting shelves in 2017. Arkane and Bethesda did try to make a return to the Dishonored universe with Deathloop, which earned its share of praises and criticisms but ultimately did not match up to its predecessors.

Assuming the whole list was moved down for two years, players can expect the Oblivion Remaster and the Starfield DLC to be released in 2024 along with an Indiana Jones game. There's also a Ghostwire: Tokyo Sequel on the list, but the likelihood of this is low considering the reception of the first game (despite its stylish gameplay) and the departure of its creator, Ikumi Nakamura.

