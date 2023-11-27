Disney+ just released a behind-the-scenes look on its upcoming Marvel series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Katheryn Hahn leads the series.

Disney recently released the first featurette for Marvel's upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, CBR reported.

The featurette provided a behind-the-scenes look at the WandaVision spinoff.

FIRST featurette from ‘AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES’ pic.twitter.com/VlcDiGdKXb — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) November 25, 2023

From the video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Scarlett Witch Updates, head writer and series creator Jac Schaeffered shared the story of how Agatha's story came to life. The feature also included brief appearances of some of the cast members who will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time such as Parks & Rec's Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper star Joe Locke and Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

From All Along to Coven of Chaos to House of Harkness to Darkhold Diaries

The series was originally called Agatha: House of Harkness when it was announced in November 2021. It changed its title to Coven of Chaos to its now current title, Darkhold Diaries.

In other corners of the internet, it's still called Agatha All Along, the song title in WandaVision's episode seven when Agatha revealed that she was the mastermind behind Wanda and Vision's problems.

The Darkhold Diaries could refer to the Book of the Damned, which Agatha/Agnes (Katherine Hahn) showed to Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the series. The Darkhold also made an appearance in 2021's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Free Agatha/Agnes

In the WandaVision finale, Wanda placed Agatha is a trance as her sitcom character Agnes for deceiving and attempting to harm her family. Agatha's series will reportedly begin the episode with Agatha breaking out of the spell.

The rest of the synopsis reads: “She can't wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.”

Plaza is rumored to play Rio Vidal, the first Green Witch and Agatha's ex. The actress previously told The Hollywood Reporter in a podcast that the series is “the most elevated Marvel material that's out there.”

LuPone is set to play Lilia Calderu, according to IMDB. Calderu is the leader of a coven tasked to protect the Book of Cagliostro, an ancient book of spells found in the Ancient One's collection. This made an appearance in the 2016's Doctor Strange as the book that villain Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) studied to summon Dormamu.

Locke is rumored to play the teenage version of Wanda's son Billy/Wiccan. The actor told Hunger Magazine, “[Agatha: Darkhold Diaries] is going to be a beast of its own, which I'm excited for, nervous for, terrified for! I think Agatha is a very important show in a different way to [Heartstopper]. It has themes that I really hope people resonate with.”

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is set to debut in 2024.