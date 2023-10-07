Agatha: Darkhold Diaries appears to have a premiere date set on Disney+, letting audiences known when Agatha Harkness makes her official return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The planned release date for Agatha appeared on X courtesy of Scarlet Witch Updates, which has regularly provided updates on the progress of both Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Vision Quest. Its listed premiere date on Disney+ of the upcoming nine-episode series is set for September 19, 2024.

Along with the release date, the post also provided a synopsis of the series originally announced in October 2021. It seems the titular witch will finally break free of the spell Scarlet Witch placed on her at the end of WandaVision to trap Agatha in Westview, New Jersey. However, Agatha finds herself without her magical powers and will set out on a “perilous quest” to regain them with help from “an unlikely friend or two.”

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness was almost an immediate hit with viewers when they were introduced to her as the “nosey neighbor” inside the illusory sitcom world Scarlet Witch created for herself in WandaVision. The series made it clear from the start she was up to something in Westview, though the lengths of her deception wouldn't be known until she finally revealed herself as a witch to Wanda Maximoff in the series' penultimate episode.

Hahn won't be the only WandaVision star set to return for the Agatha-led spinoff, as several residents of Westview including Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon Davis will appear. The most notable returning name, though, will be Wiccan, who previously appeared as one of Wanda's two sons in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, Joe Locke will be stepping into the role as an older version of Wiccan, replacing Julian Hilliard who played the character as a child.

The series will also see some notable new additions to the MCU with Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone both set to star in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Both will be playing witches part of the same coven as Harkness, though it is not clear if they will be aid or stop the titular witch's quest to regain her powers.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is currently scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on September 19, 2024.