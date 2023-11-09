Disney executive Bob Iger is 'elated' that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended, he said during the premiere of Wish.

The end of a “long summer”

At the premiere of Wish, Iger spoke to Deadline. “I'm elated,” he told the outlet.

“It's been, as you know, a long summer in this town and it's an industry that really needs to get back to work and wants to get back to work,” he continued. “I'm gonna be one of those people that's just cheering the return to production in this community.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end on November 9 after 118 days on strike. At one point, the SAG-AFTRA strike overlapped with the WGA strike — which concluded in late September. The resolution means that productions can finally get back into the swing of things and actors can once again promote their films. A bunch of release dates are now being adjusted as films are able to get their cameras rolling again. Disney will be no exception with their various MCU projects in production.

Bob Iger is currently the CEO of Disney. He was first the President of ABC between 1994-1995 before Disney acquired the company. Iger has been heading Disney for years before steeping down at the end of 2021. He would return in late 2022 and will continue with the company for years.

Disney is celebrating their 100th anniversary with their upcoming animated film, Wish. The film stars West Side Story standout Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, and Alan Tudyk star in the film. It follows a young girl, Asha (DeBose), who makes a wish when in need to save the Kingdom of Rosas.

Wish will be released on November 22.