Conservative critics are once again targeting Disney for what they perceive as pushing “woke” agendas on children, according to the New York Post The latest controversy involves an apparent male employee at Disneyland’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Anaheim, California, who was seen wearing a costume dress and makeup while portraying the “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice.”

A viral TikTok video capturing the moment has garnered nearly 7 million views and sparked a heated debate. Critics argue that Disney’s decision to allow a male employee to dress as a traditionally female character sends confusing messages to children.

'CINDERFELLA': @JesseBWatters weighs in on "Disney princess with a mustache" after viral video shows male Disney employee wearing a dress: "That's not Cinderella…" pic.twitter.com/3t3G837JVz — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 31, 2023

The employee, identified as Nick, introduces themselves as one of the Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices and proceeds to assist a young girl with her selections for the day. The video has drawn various reactions, with Fox News host Jesse Watters jokingly referring to the character as “CinderFella.”

Conservative writer Peachy Keenan criticized the inclusion of a man in drag, deeming it both bizarre and inappropriate. Keenan argued that such instances break the illusion of the Disney experience and prioritize an agenda over the enjoyment of young children.

However, not all responses to the video were negative. Influencer and mother of three, Kournti Farber, who originally posted the video, commended Disney workers for providing her daughter with an unforgettable experience. Farber focused on the positive aspects of the encounter and the joy it brought to her child.

Disney defended its decision to promote inclusivity and accommodate cast members who do not identify as female. By replacing the “Fairy Godmother in Training” title with “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” the corporation aimed to ensure that all cast members could participate in the process of dressing up and styling children without being limited to female character portrayals.

The controversy surrounding the Cinderella character at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique highlights the ongoing tension between conservative critics and Disney’s attempts to promote diversity and inclusivity. The debate underscores the differing perspectives on gender representation and the role of children’s entertainment in shaping societal norms.