Disney+ will be combined in an app with Hulu, with the beta testing starting December. The company will roll out the full app in March 2024.

The beta launch of the combined Hulu and Disney+ app will help families get used to seeing Bluey with Deadpool, Deadline reported.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “We are basically putting it in beta so that we can prepare parents, largely, to basically implement parental controls, because you’ll be able to access Hulu programming on the same app.”

Iger didn’t reveal any details if Disney+ and Hulu can be separated for subscribers, especially parents, who would choose it.

He called the combination “a great step for the company from a strategic perspective.” He also said that the consolidation “gives us an opportunity to further connect the dots between Disney+ and Hulu.”

Disney+ has had parental controls since it launched in 2019. The streaming service initially focused on its own titles, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic. Now, it has branched out to include R-rated films like Logan and Deadpool.

The company confirmed last week confirmed it is buying Comcast’s one-third stake in Hulu. Disney+ and Hulu are bundled with ESPN+. All three are still separate apps until the Disney+ and Hulu are merged into one next year.

There has been no announcement regarding a new pricing structure for the service. It's likely that it would follow Disney+ current one, offering a premium as well as an ad-supported subscription plan.

Iger also stated said that the company is licensing some of its content to Netflix, according to Wired. However, it will keep its Disney and will continue to—though, he added, the company will never part with its tentpole properties

