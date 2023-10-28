While Jonathan Majors' legal issues remain ongoing, Disney has decided it will sit on the actor's critically acclaimed Sundance film Magazine Dreams for the time being.

Disney announced more changes to its 2024 and 2025 release schedule due, largely, to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying production on several upcoming films. This was not the case, though, for Majors' upcoming film Magazine Dreams which had garnered massive award buzz coming out of the Sundance film festival at the start of 2023. Disney confirmed the film has been pulled from its release schedule entirely, for the time being, as a result of the actor's legal problems and upcoming court date, according to Deadline.

Magazine Dreams was originally set to release on Dec. 8, 2023, which would have been only a week and a half after Majors' first trial date on Nov. 29.

Majors is facing misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment stemming from an alleged domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March 2023. If found guilty, Majors could face up to a year in prison.

The case took a surprising turn on Wednesday when Jabbari turned herself in to Manhattan's 10th precinct for charges of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief stemming from a cross-complaint by Majors in June. However, the Manhattan District Attorney's office followed up on Thursday saying it had no intention of pursuing a case against Jabbari and the charges would be dropped.

The accusations, and subsequent charges, against Majors came at a time when the actor saw his stock in Hollywood massively begin to rise. After his first appearance as He Who Remains in season one of Loki, it was confirmed Majors would be playing Kang the Conqueror and be the next overarching villain for the MCU's Multiverse Saga. He reprised the role as Kang for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where audience got their first look at the many Kang variants played by Majors.

He would also star opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed 3, which grossed roughly $275 million at the box office.