Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend, actress Grace Jabbari, who accused the actor of assaulting her on March 25, was arrested on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Some of the parties involved were confused as to why she was arrested since there we no charges filed against her. An outside expert claims this was a publicity stunt on Major's side. The actor was previously accused of staging a fight as a PR stunt.

Jabbari surrendered at Manhattan's 10th precinct on Wednesday. She was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The arrest was due to Major's cross complaint in June.

Majors, on the other hand, has been slapped with misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault. The case is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 29.

What is an I-Card or investigatory card?

When the Loki actor filed the cross complaint, an investigatory card or I-Card was issued for Jabbari's arrest in late June. The I-Card is an internal document that the NYPD uses to alert officers that they may be a probable cause for an arrest.

However, on Thursday the Manhattan District Attorney's office stated that they “officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit.”

According to court documents, the prosecutors found out about the I-Card and informed the NYPD on Sept. 8 and 12 “the People would decline to prosecute any charges brought by the NYPD against Ms. Jabbari related to the belated allegations made by the defendant regarding the incident on March 25.”

The NYPD informed both Jabbari's and Majors' attorneys on Sept. 21 and 26, respectively. The case was closed and sealed.

Jabari's lawyer, Ross Kramer, said, “We have not gotten a good answer from the NYPD about why they felt that they had to carry out that arrest.”

“It’s unfortunate that someone who’s a survivor of domestic violence has to be treated like a perpetrator, has to spend an hour and a half at a police precinct for absolutely no reason. But Grace is a very strong and resilient person and she was able to put it behind her and now she’s gonna move on,” he continued.

An NYPD spokesperson didn't want to comment regarding the reason for the arrest. They just confirmed that the arrest and the actress self-surrendered.

Dustin Pusch, Majors' lawyer, released a statement on the actor's behalf.

In the statement, Pusch said, “While Mr. Majors is thankful that the NYPD corroborated his account, it is a serious injustice that the District Attorney continues to move forward with its case against him. These recent revelations raise grave questions about the impartiality and transparency of the prosecutors’ discretion, due process, and equal protection under the law.”

Prosecution said, Majors defense said

While Jabbari was arrested, the DA won't file charges against her. The DA has discretion whether the office wants to prosecute a case or not.

Prosecutors said in previous filings that the NYPD had informed his lawyers of the I-Card for Jabbari on June 23. However, the police didn't tell the DA’s office about that until Sept. 14. The DA's office weren't notified of the I-Card's existence until Aug. 30, and only after several emails to the NYPD.

In September, Majors' lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case against him in its entirety. They claimed that prosecutors were burying evidence, including the existence of the I-Card, in discovery. However, a judge denied that motion in court Wednesday, hours before Jabbari self-surrendered.