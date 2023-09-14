One year after Disney+ released the MCU spin-off special Werewolf by Night, they have decided to reissue it. However, the re-release makes a huge change to the film's most distinguishing feature.

That's right, the originally black-and-white Werewolf by Night will now be released in color.

It's a bit of a puzzling move by Disney+. After all, MCU projects rarely have defining traits. Werewolf by Night's color palate harkened back to the Universal Classic Monsters era and was unique.

The Disney+ special was the first MCU television special. Michael Giacchino, who has composed the score for countless MCU projects, made his directorial debut with the project. It followed a group of monster hunters that all compete to retrieve an old relic. Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly, and Harriet Samson Harris starred in the special.

Since Werewolf by Night, the MCU and Disney+ released one other special, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It's unknown if they will make any more entries in the Werewolf by Night series, but even as a one-off, it was a special project (something becoming increasingly rare these days).

The MCU is coming off of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the film side. The Marvels is the lone remaining MCU film to be released this year. It's scheduled for a November 10 release.

On the Disney+ TV side, Secret Invasion recently wrapped up and received mixed reactions. Coming up, the second season of Loki will premiere with a second season of What If? also coming soon.

Werewolf by Night's in-color re-release will be released on October 20 on Disney+.