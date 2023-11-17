Disney will unveil its first Frozen-dedicated theme park attraction in Hong Kong Disneyland on Monday, Nov. 20.

Disney will open the first theme park attraction dedicated solely to Frozen at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort on Monday, Nov. 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This news comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a fourth Frozen movie before the third one has even come out.

He said, “Jen Lee, who created Frozen, the original Frozen, and Frozen 2 is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one, but two stories.”

Hong Kong Disneyland needs the much-needed boost of World of Frozen. The park is jointly owned by Disney and the Hong Kong government. It has reported a loss for the last eight financial years. Since its opening in 2005, it has only made profit in three years.

Disney Experiences chairman Josh D'Amaro told THR that the attraction “is going to entirely change the footprint of this theme park, bringing completely new fans and families into the franchise.”

Frozen co-creator and co-director Jennifer Lee had toured World of Frozen earlier in the day with D'Amaro.

“To see her walk into this space and be completely immersed and overwhelmed, quite frankly, by what she saw — this is a big deal,” he added.

Hong Kong Disneyland's newest theme park attraction features the North Mountain, Arendelle Castle, Elsa's Ice Palace, Friendship Fountain and the Clock Tower. There are also three flagship attraction: Frozen Ever After, a boat ride meant for families where the guests are treated to the music and world of the movies; Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, which is a high-speed rollercoaster through Arendelle; and Playhouse in the Woods, an interactive show featuring Anna, Elsa and Olaf.