It appears Disney and Bob Iger have already made a decision on Frozen 4 before a third film has come out.

Appearing on Good Morning America to celebrate Disney's World of Frozen in Hong Kong, Iger made a shocking announcement. “And there might be a Frozen 4 in the works,” he revealed.

He added, “Jen Lee, who created Frozen, the original Frozen, and Frozen 2 is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one, but two stories.”

The franchise was created by Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, and Shane Morris. The first film grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. It'd be a few years before Anna and Elsa were seen on the big screen again. But in 2019, a sequel was released. For those worried that the first film was lightning in a bottle, the sequel made even more money, grossing over $1.4 billion.

Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel star as Anna and Elsa, respectively. Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff also star in the films as Olaf, a snowman, and Kristoff, respectively. A live-action adaptation also seems to be in the works. Broadway also had an adaptation of the iconic film as well. The show is currently on tour.

A third Frozen was always a no-brainer after the success of the sequel. But a Frozen 4 was slightly unexpected — at least at this juncture. You would assume Disney would want to ensure the third film is a success before making such a decision. This move and announcement from Bob Iger shows the confidence the studio must have in the franchise.