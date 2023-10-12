With filmmaker and Emmy nominee Eugene Ashe chosen to write The Rocketeer, it's bound to make the reboot take off.

Ashe, who broke out with his critically successful second film Sylvie's Love, is set to write the Rocketeer for Disney+, according to The Wrap.

Attached to the project is David Oyelowo, who will star and produce.

Disney's The Rocketeer was released in 1991 as a period superhero film. It starred Billy Campbell, Jennifer Connelly, Alan Arkin, Timothy Talton, and the late Paul Sorvino. It was directed by Joe Johnston and included amazing visual effects from Industrial Light & Magic. Plus, it included a score by the late James Horner.

The movie was based on the comic book characters by artist and writer Dave Stevens.

The Rocketeer will be handled well

Oyelowo assured fans that the reboot is with the right people.

“I was a big fan of the first one. Actually had the poster up in my bedroom as a teenager. It's a beloved property over [at Disney], so to be trusted with it is a real privilege,” Oyelowo said.

The actor and producer added, “We're going to take care of the fans of the original and hopefully bring in a whole new fanbase. In our film, he's going to be an ex-Tuskegee airman, so it's still in that 1094s milieu.”

The Rocketeer reboot is set to be produced by Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon Productions. Additionally, executive producers will be Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil's Mortal Media.

Writer-director and former Sony Music recording artist Ashe made his feature directorial debut on Homecoming. Seeing how high he soars with Disney+'s The Rocketeer will be great.