In a recent exposé from The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios' production approach to TV differed from traditional models and not in a good way.

Turns out, instead of ordering pilot episodes, MCU opted to produce entire seasons worth over $150 million on the go. Then, rather than appointing showrunners, they entrusted film executives with overseeing their series. Much like their approach to cinematic projects, Marvel counted on post-production work and reshoots to address any issues during production.

This is why after years of preparation, Marvel Studios' ‘Daredevil: Born Again‘ hits yet another creative roadblock. This entirely overhauls the series. Although production was temporarily halted in June due to writers' strike, only less than half of the 18 episodes were completed. Marvel executives, including Chief Kevin Feige, eventually concluded that the show wasn't meeting expectations.

Now, it's not unknown how MCU's TV series on Disney+ remain popular. With that, they've faced creative challenges and criticism, prompting a shift toward a more conventional TV production approach. Marvel's production shift reflects the challenges faced by its television division since moving from film to TV. Over 50 hours of content have been produced since ‘WandaVision.'

With that came creative disagreements within the company and a lack of a unified vision. This ultimately led to conflicts among those engaged in Marvel's TV productions. Show creators, writers, and directors have grappled with changes and hurdles as Marvel adapts to a prominent role in the industry.

In fact, in late September, Marvel quietly parted ways with head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman and replaced the directors for the remaining season. The studio is now on the search for new talent to take the project in a fresh direction.

At present, Marvel is apparently reevaluating its TV production processes. There will be plans to hire showrunners, full-time TV executives, and a more conventional development process involving pilots and show bibles. The studio might also embrace multi-season serialized TV. This will make them move away from limited-series formats to allow characters to develop further.