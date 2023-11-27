Disney is reportedly launching five Star Wars shows in 2024. There will be two new shows and three returning.

Disney+ is reportedly launching five Star Wars series in 2024, CBR reported citing Empire Magazine.

Three of them will be continuing series such as season 3 of The Bad Batch, season 2 of Tales of the Jedi and Andor. The other two are new shows, Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte, both animated series.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch's third season has also been confirmed as its last. The show is a sequel to and a spinoff of The Clone Wars. It follows the adventures of Clone Force 99, a group of elite storm troopers with genetic mutations.

One of these mutations enables them to resist Order 66, which identifies all Jedis are traitors and subject to summary execution. This is why the Bad Batch become fugitives from the Galactic Empire and end up taking mercenary jobs.

Stars Wars: Tales of the Jedi features short stories from Jedi from the prequel era. The first season followed Ahsoka Tano, and the second one Qui-Gon Jinn and his master Count Dooku.

New shows alert: Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte

Andor is the prequel to 2016's Rogue One and follows the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a thief turned revolutionary who eventually joins the Rebellion. Star Genevieve O'Reilly, who plays imperial senator Mon Monthma, spoked about the upcoming season, calling it “quite extraordinary.”

One of the new shows is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which follows the story of four lost children trying to make their way home after making a discovery on their home planet. Jude Law will be playing one of the characters only known as Force User.

And the other series is Star Wars: The Acolyte, which stars Amandla Stenberg as a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game) to investigate a series of crimes. The show is set at the end of the High Republic.

There are no dates set for the launch of the series.