Disneyland Resort is bringing a comedic twist to the Marvel universe with its latest creation, “Rogers: The Musical.” Originally introduced as a joke in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” this musical spoof presents a challenge for the live-entertainment team at Disneyland. Despite only showcasing snippets of the fictional show's songs in the episode, Disneyland has decided to expand on the music and transform it into a 35-minute extravaganza, the La Times reports.

The task at hand for the production team is to strike a balance between the desired cheesy and campy elements while also infusing the show with some emotional depth. With characters like Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and the Hulk, who are known for their heroic actions rather than their singing prowess, it's important to find a way to add substance to the production. Director Jordan Peterson found the answer in the theme of heartbreak.

Breaking Down the Story

The story revolves around Steve Rogers' transformation into Captain America, emphasizing longing for better days, acceptance, and love. By exploring these deeper emotions, the musical gains a sense of personal grounding. It begins with patriotic undertones, but as a young Rogers reflects on the Uncle Sam military recruitment poster, a feeling of wistfulness and rejection takes center stage. The lyrics capture the sentiment: “What's a guy to do when ‘I want you' doesn't mean you?”

While the musical tugs at heartstrings, it doesn't forget to embrace its over-the-top corniness Disney tends to sprinkle into their productions. One of the standout songs, “Save the City,” written by Broadway veterans Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, captures the showtune parody perfectly. “Rogers: The Musical” strikes a balance between heartfelt moments and lighthearted silliness.

Currently set to run throughout the summer, “Rogers: The Musical” provides Disney California Adventure with a grand-scale theatrical production in the Hyperion Theater. This stage has remained dark since the resort's reopening in 2021 following pandemic-related closures, making the arrival of this Marvel-inspired musical a highly anticipated event for visitors.