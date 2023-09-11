Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested early Monday morning in New York City after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, first reported by ABC News. His girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, is a current WNBA free agent who previously played for the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky.

As ABC News states, Porter is currently in custody at the NYPD’s 17th Precinct in Midtown.

Staying at the Millennium Hotel in Times Square with Gondrezick, Porter returned early Monday morning after a night out. His girlfriend had apparently locked the door to their room and was upset with the Rockets guard being out so late, which prompted him to enter the room with the help of hotel security. Porter then reportedly struck and beat up Gondrezick.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to the Houston Chronicle, she apparently sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck. Porter also allegedly placed his hands around Gondrezick's neck during the incident.

This is a matter that will be handled seriously by not only law enforcement, but the NBA as well. The league has a strict no-tolerance policy when it comes to domestic violence and they will likely begin conducting their own investigation into the matter shortly.

Porter, 23, has a history of anger management issues, this according to ESPN. He had left the Rockets in the middle of a game during the 2021-22 season, which led to a one-game suspension, and Porter also had a separate incident as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in his career. In Cleveland, Porter got into a heated locker room incident with team staff members, including general manager Koby Altman, that involved food being thrown.

Before even entering the league in 2019, he had been suspended by USC during his freshman season as a result of “conduct issues.”

Recently finishing up his fourth NBA season, Porter's professional career is now very much in doubt. His track record is not clean and the young guard now faces criminal charges after being arrested in New York City on Monday.

In a total of 59 games during the 2022-23 season, Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from three-point range. Just last October, he signed a four-year, $63 million extension with the Rockets that begins this upcoming year.