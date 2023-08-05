Anticipation builds among fervent fantasy football aficionados in anticipation of the forthcoming 2023 NFL season. As such, one individual who is garnering an interesting amount of attention is none other than Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. Renowned for his dynamic prowess on the field and unwavering consistency in delivering impressive results, Moore is primed to exert a considerable influence over fantasy rosters in the upcoming season. In this piece, we explore his performance during the 2022 season. We also try to juxtapose his attributes with those of his peers in the same positional role and try to forecast his potential within the realm of 2023 fantasy football.

Moore's 2022 NFL Season Performance

Remember that subpar quarterback play had plagued the Carolina Panthers football landscape for the past few years. Despite that, DJ Moore masterfully orchestrated commendable statistics during the 2022 NFL season. He finished the year with 888 receiving yards on 63 catches and a career-high seven touchdowns. These numbers showed his multifaceted talents and unfaltering dependability as a wide receiver. He clearly could contribute consistently to his team's offensive strategy. It stands as a resounding testament to his innate talent and latent potential.

Sam Darnold drops an absolute DIME to DJ Moore for a touchdown 🎯 pic.twitter.com/NJHxvRhO7a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 1, 2023

How He Compares

In evaluating the prospective fortunes of DJ Moore in the domain of fantasy football, it becomes imperative to draw insightful parallels with other wideouts. Such an analytical exercise serves as a vantage point for gauging Moore's intrinsic value and the potential impact in 2023 fantasy football. Sure, Moore may not be immediately situated in the same tier of premier wide receivers. Still, his track record is rife with instances of a reliable option armed with the propensity for game-changing plays. Even if he's not at the same level as Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, Moore can still hack it. Right now, experts have placed him around the top 25 PPR wide receivers who can be drafted. He's alongside fellow wideouts like Christian Watson and Drake London. That's not too shabby at all for a player who is still in his physical prime and entering a new team.

The Chicago Bears' Framework

A pivotal determinant that augments DJ Moore's potential this season is his transition to the Chicago Bears. With a more clearly delineated pathway to opportunities within Chicago's offensive scheme, Moore stands poised to witness an escalation in his statistical output. The Bears' offense and a better QB in Justin Fields should enable Moore to return to the 1,000-receiving-yard plateau. In turn, we should see Moore's true receiving potential. If this happens, he could be a huge breakout star in 2023.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Team Outlook

As the curtain ascends on the canvas of the 2023 NFL season, the Chicago Bears enter the fray boasting an alluring offensive composition that is poised to exert a palpable influence upon DJ Moore's trajectory within the realm of fantasy football. The team's strategic maneuvers serve to endow quarterback Justin Fields with an arsenal of weaponry more formidable than any he has previously wielded. The resultant amplification of offensive potency promises to translate into an augmented range of opportunities for Moore to orchestrate pivotal plays. As such, he should substantively contribute to the fantasy landscape.

Additionally, Moore's unwavering excellence and the historical consistency in his numerical output, augur positively for his potential. Keep in mind that he still put up pretty respectable numbers despite lackluster quarterback performance during his tenure in Carolina. Right now, Moore's move to the Windy City really bodes well for him and his prospective fantasy managers.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

In 2022, DJ Moore didn't do as well in Fantasy football as people had hoped. He didn't rank among the top WR2 players; he was around WR33. This was a disappointment, especially because his performance was affected by poor quarterback play, possibly the worst in his career. If we look at Moore's “catchable target rate,” a measure of how accurate the passes thrown to him were, it was not very good. It shows that the quarterbacks he played with, like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, struggled to make accurate throws to him.

Now, it's uncertain if things will improve with Fields as his new quarterback. We don't know if Fields will significantly change the situation. There's a question about how well Fields will develop as a quarterback and how well he and Moore will work together. Also, the Chicago team's strategy seems to focus more on running the ball than passing. This makes it important for Fields and Moore to quickly find a good way to play together during training camp. Having said that, if they can build a strong connection early on, Moore could become a key player in the WR2 category. And to be quite honest, Fields strikes us as a much better QB than either Mayfield or Darnold anyway. This would be a good outcome for fantasy drafts happening in the Rounds 4-5 period.

Looking Ahead

In summary, DJ Moore looks promising for fantasy football in the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Despite facing difficulties with not-so-great quarterback play during his time in Carolina, Moore has managed to achieve impressive results. He has shown how skilled and versatile he is as a wide receiver. Compared to other players in his position, Moore's ability to make game-changing plays makes him a very appealing choice. His move to the Chicago Bears adds even more potential for success. Take note that he now has a clearer path to opportunities and a chance to improve his stats. As fantasy football fans gear up for the upcoming season, Moore is seen as a bright prospect. He could have a big impact and make their fantasy teams even more exciting.