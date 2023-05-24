A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

DJ Moore is not wasting much time leaving a good impression on Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who was left in awe by what he saw from the wide receiver in the OTAs, thus far.

“The first thing I (noticed) is speed,” Matt Eberflus said about DJ Moore, per James Neveau of NBC Sports Chicago. “I just saw that yesterday, and I was like ‘wow.’ There’s a different gear there, you know? That was exciting to see yesterday.”

DJ Moore was part of the package the Bears got from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Panthers ended up using that pick to select former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback Bryce Young.

The Panthers did not really want to part ways with DJ Moore, who was a fan favorite in Carolina, but they ultimately made the hard decision to let him go. Now, Moore will look to help elevate the Bears’ offense that struggled to draw meaningful production outside of quarterback Justin Fields.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DJ Moore saw his catches and receiving yards suffer a dip in 2022 when he only had 888 receiving yards on 63 catches — down from 1,157 receiving yards and 93 receptions he posted in 2021 — but that was also largely because of instability under center for the Panthers. With the Bears, Moore is expected to be a chief target of Fields in the passing attack while lining up across Chase Claypool.

The Bears averaged just 19.2 points and 130.5 passing yards per game in 2022, just 23rd and 32nd in the NFL overall, respectively.