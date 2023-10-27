The BBC and Disney+ have announced the release dates for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, Deadline reported.

The first of the specials, The Star Beast, will premiere on Nov. 25. The second, Wild Blue Yonder, will be released on Dec. 2. The final special episode, The Giggle, will be released on Dec. 9.

David Tennant, previously the 10th Doctor, will reunite with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) against The Celestial Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris). The new Doctor Who villain comes from some of the missing episodes where he was the First Doctor's (William Hartnell) adversary.

The specials will premiere on Disney+ for the rest of the world. BBC will air the specials in the UK and Ireland.

The studios also released a new trailer which prominently features Harris' Doctor Who debut. We also see UNIT (Unified Intelligence Taskforce) leader Kate Lethbridge-Stewart played by Jemma Redgrave.

One of the new faces joining the specials is Yasmin Finney who plays Donna's daughter Rose Temple-Noble. Miriam Margoyles will voice Beep the Meep. The Meep appeared in the series comic strip on which the first special, The Star Beast, is based.

Ruth Madely will play Shirley Anne Bingham, a new character. Jacqueline King and Karl Collins are reprising their roles as Sylvia Noble and Shaun Temple, respectively.

Doctor Who, thought to be one of the most quintessentially British shows ever, is the longest running science fiction series in the world. The series initially ran from 1963 to 1989.

Christopher Eccleston played the Ninth Doctor when it was relaunched in 2005. In 2017, Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor was the first female Gallifreyan. Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor is the first black Doctor in the history of the series.

The new season will stream worldwide on Disney+ and on the BBC in the UK and Ireland.