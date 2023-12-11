The 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, is in and has a new sonic screwdriver. The Christmas special will air on Dec. 25.

The 15th Doctor has a new sonic screwdriver… which doesn't look exactly like a screwdriver, more like a remote control or better yet, a Swiss Army knife.

New Doctor… new Sonic! Here's your first look at the new Sonic Screwdriver for Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor #DoctorWho ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/10oIZNpj3c — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 10, 2023

Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the 15th Doctor in the long-running BBC show Doctor Who, will take over Jodie Whittaker in the Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road.

New Doctor, new era, new sonic screwdriver.

Gatwa described his new gadget in the video, which has an inscribed message.

“My favorite thing about the sonic is this message that is written in Gallifreyan symbols and it is a Rwandan proverb,” he revealed.

“It translates to ‘the sharpness of the tongue defeats the sharpness of the warrior.'” Gatwa continued.

The new sonic screwdriver can light up. It is also powered by a purple crystal. It also has a USB port-like device that the Doctor can use to interface with another piece of technology.

Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda and raised in Scotland, first appeared as the 15th Doctor in the third special, The Giggle, with the 14th Doctor, David Tennant. The special also featured the Doctor's new companion, Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

“Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor's companion,” Gibson said, according to Comicbook.com.

“”It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started,” she added.

Gatwa and Gibson's debut in the The Church on Ruby Road will lead into the show's new season which has already finished filming. The new season is going to start streaming on Disney+in 2024. Doctor Who's second season is currently in production and will most likely air in 2025.

The previous Doctors sonic screwdrivers have always taken the shape of an actual screwdriver. Gatwa's will be the first that doesn't look like the tool.

Fans have had varied reactions on social media ranging from those who prefer that the sonic screwdriver look like an actual screwdriver to those that love it. One fan, ChrisWall, posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Russel T Davis said something about having The Doctor have loads of different looks so if you are a kid with a puffer jacket – you can be the Doctor, if you have a long coat, you can be the Doctor. Now – if you have a TV remote. You can be the Doctor.”

User ThatGuyWhoDidAThing had this to say, “That is not a screwdriver that is the Sonic Click remote starring Adam Sandler.”

I think it's high time that the sonic screwdriver is updated for the times. And even though it does not look remotely like a screwdriver, who's to say that it still wouldn't be able to function like one? It might even have an actual screwdriver in there somewhere.

The Doctor Who Christmas Special will air on Dec. 25.