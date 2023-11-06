Doctor Who's 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, will restart the Whoniverse in season 1, when he takes the helm of the TARDIS.

Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor will reset the Doctor Who universe when he steps into the TARDIS, SFX exclusively reported.

Also returning is the man who revived Doctor Who and introduced the ninth and 10th Doctors, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant. Russel T. Davies is back as the showrunner after more than a decade. While he briefly returned in 2022, his first episodes for his second run are the upcoming 60th anniversary specials.

“I'm planning season 2 now, there's plans for season 4,” Davies told the magazine.

The show's second season has already been confirmed and will air in 2025.

“At the risk of sounding sanctimonious, but I really, really mean this – they were going to do this to the show anyway and I genuinely thought, ‘It needs looking after,'” Davies continued.

The Whoniverse, as it is now apparently called according to CBR, has expanded to include a web series, Tales from the TARDIS. The series travels through time and space to revisit past Doctors and companions.

Fans and critics of the spinoff of the longest running sci-fi show have praised the series for how it honors its history. They've also emphasized how much it balances this history with looking forward to Gatwa's turn.

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ starting Nov. 25. The first episode, The Star Beast, will see the return of David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, and Donna Noble, the 10th Doctor's companion.

The second and third special episodes, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle, will be released on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, respectively.