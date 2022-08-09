The Los Angeles Dodgers are in prime position to make a deep postseason run this year. LA currently holds an extremely comfortable lead in the NL West and recently swept the San Diego Padres. So things are good in Los Angeles for now. However, should the Dodgers make any post-MLB trade deadline moves?

They obviously can’t many any trades. But there are a couple of moves that will pay dividends in the long run. Sure, they are the best team in baseball at the moment. But this is a team that has only earned one World Series victory over the past 30 years. So doing everything possible to win it all in 2022 is necessary.

2 post-MLB trade deadline moves Dodgers must make

Dustin May: The bullpen X-Factor

Dodgers right-hander Dustin May has a lot of potential. He enjoyed a tremendous start in 2021, as he posted a 2.74 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. However, he was shutdown early in the season and it was announced that he would need Tommy John surgery.

May has worked hard to return and is currently making rehab starts in the minor leagues. It seems as if LA is preparing to bring him back as a starting pitcher. And down the road, I absolutely believe Dustin May should be in the rotation.

But the Dodgers have starting pitching depth. Yes, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler have been hit hard with injuries. But Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson have pitched extremely well.

The Dodgers should consider utilizing May in the bullpen.

May would be an X-Factor late in games for LA. He features a deep repertoire of pitches and would be a menace out of the ‘pen. And if the Dodgers are set on bringing him back as a starter during the regular season, they should at least consider moving him to the bullpen for the playoffs.

Julio Urias was a young starter who bounced around the bullpen in 2020. And he ended up recording the final out for LA in the World Series. Perhaps May could play a similar role this year.

Sign a free agent bat

The Dodgers are known for their outstanding amount of depth. But Los Angeles has dealt with injuries and underperformance in their lineup this year.

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy have both struggled to find their stroke at the plate. Chris Taylor has dealt with injuries. Justin Turner hasn’t been himself in 2022. So Los Angeles should consider signing a bat for depth purposes.

Now, there isn’t a specific player they need to sign. But LA could wait and see what players hit the free agent market as the month of August rolls on. Teams have been willing to designate players for assignment over the past few weeks. For example, the Cleveland Guardians designated Franmil Reyes for assignment last week. Reyes was ultimately scooped up by the Chicago Cubs.

So the Dodgers may find a good option on waivers. If not, bringing in a veteran slugger like Edwin Encarnacion could be an option. Obviously, Encarnacion wouldn’t be a game-changer at this point in his career. But he offers pure power from the right side of the plate. It would be a low-risk move.

Signing Albert Pujols last year after the Los Angeles Angels moved on from him was a productive transaction. Pujols was not a major factor, but he had some clutch moments and brought a positive aura to the clubhouse.

And I’m not saying Encarnacion is the player they must sign. But he is an example of a cheap veteran who could hold value in a DH/bench role for the Dodgers.