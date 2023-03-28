Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most consistent regular season teams over the past decade. Their playoff performance, however, has been far from ideal. Los Angeles has just one World Series championship over the past 30 years. Nevertheless, the Dodgers are always a threat in October, but can they take care of business in 2023?

Without further ado, here are three reasons why the Dodgers will win the 2023 World Series.

Dodgers’ Pitching depth

Every good baseball team has to have depth, especially pitching depth. Injuries are unfortunately a part of the game so teams can never have enough pitching.

Some people around the MLB world have questioned the Dodgers’ pitching depth heading into the 2023 campaign. However, Los Angeles still features a number of talented arms with potential, depth chart provided by MLB.com.

The Dodgers have four young pitchers who can impact the rotation during this season. Bobby Miller, who’s one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, Gavin Stone, Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot will all be pitchers to monitor in 2023. Pepiot is set to join the big league rotation to open the season as a result of Tony Gonsolin’s injury.

Of course, the Dodgers still have Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Noah Syndergaard, and Dustin May in their rotation as well. If any of them endure injury trouble this season, it will be nice to know that there is plenty of MLB-ready depth waiting in the wings.

The Dodgers’ bullpen also features depth. Los Angeles doesn’t have a set closer heading into 2023. Nevertheless, Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, and Alex Vesia lead an extremely capable group of relievers.

The Dodgers’ starting rotation and bullpen will be crucial throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and LA’s World Series experience

The Dodgers have a number of players with World Series experience. Freddie Freeman led the Atlanta Braves to a World Series victory in 2021. Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, and plenty of other current Dodgers’ players were apart of LA’s 2020 Fall Classic win.

Mookie Betts is a two-time World Series champion, winning the Fall Classic with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and Dodgers in 2020.

Experience in big games cannot be overlooked. These are players that understand what it takes to win and will not crumble under pressure. No, there aren’t many statistics to study when it comes to pure experience and overcoming nerves. Nevertheless, the Dodgers will be prepared to make a deep playoff run.

Dave Roberts and the coaching staff

The final reason the Dodgers will win the 2023 World Series will likely receive some backlash. After all, there are plenty of fans who like to blame Dave Roberts for Los Angeles’ recent postseason struggles. The fact of the matter is that Roberts is now a coaching veteran and has dealt with the pressure of the postseason on a consistent basis.

The same can be said for most of the Dodgers’ coaching staff.

Roberts is aware of the pressure he’s up against given the team’s lofty expectations. Anything less than a World Series victory will be regarded as a failure. But one could argue that Roberts leading the charge is a positive for the Dodgers. Again, many fans may argue this point.

However, Roberts is a capable manager. And he is going to do everything he can to lead this Dodgers ball club to a championship this season.