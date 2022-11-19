Published November 19, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming to add key pieces to the puzzle this offseason. They have already been linked to high-profile free agents such as Aaron Judge and Justin Verlander. However, Los Angeles is an organization that prioritizes depth. And there are plenty of talented free agents that are getting undervalued so far this offseason.

The Dodgers feature an almost complete team. But they do have some holes that need filling. LA recently decided to non-tender Cody Bellinger. As a result, they will need to throw their hat in the ring for a centerfielder. The Dodgers are also looking at the loaded shortstop market, and they could always use more pitching.

Without further ado, here is a look at 3 sneaky MLB free agents the Dodgers must target.

Dodgers OF upgrade: Andrew Benintendi

Andrew Benintendi is a corner outfielder by trade. With that being said, the Dodgers already have Mookie Betts in their outfield. Both Betts and Benintendi are strong defenders who could likely make the switch to centerfield.

With that point out of the way, there are plenty of other reasons why LA would benefit from inking Benintendi.

The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in re-signing Benintendi. However, the same report states that Benintendi may be hesitant to re-sign in New York.

He would profile well for the Dodgers. Benintendi is a former Gold Glove winner who would benefit LA’s all-around defensive effort. Offensively, he adds impressive contact ability to an already powerful lineup. His ability to get on-base and score runs would add an element of versatility to the Dodgers’ batting order.

The Dodgers should look into signing Andrew Benintendi in MLB free agency.

Infield depth

Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson are the big name shortstops in free agency. But the Dodgers may not need to spend money on any of them.

Gavin Lux is an in-house option who can play shortstop or second base. But the player who the Dodgers need to keep tabs on is Jean Segura.

The Philadelphia Phillies declined his option and he entered the open market as a result. Segura isn’t a franchise-changing player by any means, but he’s someone who adds value defensively and at the plate. Last season, Segura hit just south of .280 with 13 stolen bases and 10 home runs in an injury-plagued campaign. If he is able to stay healthy in 2023, Segura has the potential to benefit a team at either second base or shortstop.

Signing Jean Segura would also save the Dodgers money, which could later be spent on a star like Judge or Verlander.

Sneaky left-handed bullpen option

The Dodgers’ starting rotation doesn’t need a depth piece. They can either use in-house pitchers or sign a star in free agency. But there is a specific left-handed reliever who could enhance the bullpen.

For Taylor Rogers, the 2022 campaign was a tale of two completely different stories. The 31-year old pitched to the tune of a 2.34 ERA in San Diego with the Padres. However, he finished with 5.07 ERA in Milwaukee with the Brewers after getting traded mid-season. Overall, Rogers posted a 3.31 ERA to go along with 31 saves.

The Dodgers would not sign him to be their closer. Rather, he would profile as a key left-handed option out of the bullpen. Dave Roberts could use him in situational left-handed situations, or he could be a 7th or 8th inning stopper for LA. Either way, the Dodgers’ roster could use someone like Rogers.