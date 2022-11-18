Published November 18, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in bringing Andrew Benintendi back, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. But Heyman also reports that a source questioned his desire to remain with the team.

Benintendi was one of the Yankees’ most notable trade deadline acquisitions in 2022. He offered impressive contact hitting ability and defense to a power-hitting Yankees ball club. On paper, the fit was perfect. But injuries ultimately derailed the outfielder’s campaign following the trade. However, his pre-injury results were solid and he is in line to receive a quality payday in free agency.

Andrew Benintendi, who made the first All-Star game of his career in 2022, slashed .304/.373/.399 in 126 games between the Kansas City Royals and Yankees. His numbers dropped off a bit with the Yankees, but Benintendi was hitting .320 in Kansas City prior to the trade. New York can certainly be a difficult place to play which is likely the reason he may be questioning a Yankees return.

For example, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was once regarded as a skilled shortstop with upside. But his reputation took a major hit in New York, and he’s on the trade block as a result.

Nevertheless, Andrew Benintendi could still possibly return to New York. Nothing is set in stone as of this juncture. For the Yankees, they have been linked to numerous free agents already. They recently re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and are expected to continue their aggression in MLB free agency moving forward.

It will be interesting to see if Benintendi ends up returning to the Yankees or signing elsewhere this offseason.