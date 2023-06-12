The Los Angeles Dodgers currently sit in second place in the National League West, trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks by 3.5 games. Although the Dodgers aren't in first place, they have performed fairly well considering the number of injuries they've been forced to deal with. The Dodgers' ability to remain competitive has been sparked by a few key players. Six of those players are more than deserving of a 2023 MLB All-Star Game selection.

Let's take a look at six Dodgers players who must be All-Stars in 2023.

Clayton Kershaw, SP

Clayton Kershaw isn't just on track to be an All-Star, be he should draw consideration to start the game. Already a nine-time All-Star, Kershaw owns a 2.95 ERA and 1.087 WHIP across 76.1 innings pitched in 2023. He's already accomplished impressive achievements this season and his performance has been crucial amid LA's starting pitching uncertainty.

If Kershaw can continue to lower his ERA ahead of the All-Star break, it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn the start. Regardless, Clayton Kershaw must make the team in 2023.

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Perhaps the Dodgers most obvious candidate is Freddie Freeman, who would probably be an MVP finalist if the season ended today. Freeman is currently slashing an incredible .338/.413/.586 with a league-leading .998 OPS. Additionally, Freeman has crushed 13 home runs and leads the league with 24 doubles and 57 runs scored. His 166 OPS+ is also the highest in the league.

With the words “leading the league” beginning to feel redundant, it's clear why Freddie Freeman deserves to make the All-Star team. He will start the game at first base barring unforeseen circumstances. Freeman is currently among the top vote-getters in all of baseball.

Mookie Betts, OF

Mookie Betts isn't having his best campaign. He's still having a strong year, and will likely be voted in by the fans. Overall, Betts is currently slashing .267/.367/.534 with a .901 OPS and 17 home runs. For most players, this start to a season would be nothing short of phenomenal.

For Betts, though, he probably expects more. Nevertheless, his production has been important for the Dodgers without question. The All-Star game would also be more fun with Mookie Betts apart of it. He has one of the best personalities in baseball in addition to being extremely talented.

Look for Betts to join his Dodgers teammates in Seattle this season for the MLB All-Star Game.

Will Smith, C

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Will Smith somehow hasn't made an All-Star team in his career. This despite being one of the best catchers in the game. However, Smith is on track to make his first Midsummer Classic appearance during the '23 campaign.

Smith is slashing .291/.396/.509 with a .905 OBP for the Dodgers so far in 2023. His entire slash line is up from last year, and he's posting numbers that would be strong for any other position, not just catcher.

Smith also handles his own behind the plate. He isn't the best defensive catcher in the sport, but he's not terrible by any means. Additionally, Smith has improved in terms of learning how to handle a pitching staff.

Smith is another probable lock to make the team.

JD Martinez, DH

JD Martinez's chances of making the 2023 MLB All-Star team may not seem as high as other players on this list. One look at his numbers suggests he's more than deserving though.

Martinez leads the league with a .619 slugging percentage. He's also hitting .269 with a .926 OPS. Martinez isn't getting on-base at a high rate, but he's still offering plenty of production with his power.

Martinez has already hit 16 home runs and 17 doubles for LA, proving to be an extra-base machine in this lineup. The Dodgers' offense faced question marks heading into the year, but their offseason signing of Martinez has been an absolute steal.

Evan Phillips, RP

Max Muncy was also a candidate. However, he's mostly relied on the home run, and currently owns a subpar batting average and OBP. So that leaves reliever Evan Phillips as the Dodgers' sixth player who must be a 2023 All-Star.

Dave Roberts' refusal to name an official closer has left Evan Phillips with only seven saves. Saves aren't the only important stat though. Phillips' 2.66 ERA is obviously notable. His sparking 0.887 WHIP stands out though. As a reliever, it's extremely important to keep runners off base. Phillips is doing exactly that in 2023.

He's only surrendered 15 total hits and six total walks. Meanwhile, Phillips has struck out 27 hitters over 23.2 innings pitched. There will be full-time closers who garner more interest for the All-Star team. But Phillips still deserves to be on the roster. He's one of the best relievers in baseball and must join his Dodgers teammates in Seattle.