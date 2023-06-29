The Los Angeles Dodgers got an encouraging Julio Urías update this week, after a minor league stint has him ready to return to the bigs.

Urías made a strong rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, and manager Dave Roberts believes he is ready to go, per Dodger Blue blog.

“I think it’s going to be Saturday. Pitched really well in Rancho, feels good coming out of it and it was really good stuff. He showed really well, so good to have him on track.”

The Dodgers sent pitcher Michael Grove back to the minors after his last start, and Julio Urías is on track to return this weekend, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Grove had been called in to replace Urías , but it didn't go very well for him. In five appearances over the last month, Grove allowed four earned runs in four of them. The only game where he was not shelled was in two innings of relief.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers are favored to win the NL West division at -210, despite currently sitting in third place. The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants hold a slim lead over Los Angeles, but the talent should overcome them in the second half.