The Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers had the baseball world buzzing on Tuesday after it was confirmed that the two sides had agreed on a trade deal centered around outfielder Kiké Hernandez. According to reports, the Red Sox are set to receive two minor league relievers in exchange for the 31-year-old.

This deal, while not entirely shocking, was met with all sorts of reactions from fans and experts alike. One of the first players to catch wind of the move, however, is two-time All-Star Justin Turner who took to Twitter to share his honest reaction to the same:

😢😢😢 — Justin Turner (@redturn2) July 25, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Turner and Hernandez go way back. The pair spent several years together as teammates with the Dodgers before Hernandez left in 2021. Just this year, Turner became a free agent, and he was able to reunite with his buddy in Boston after signing with the Red Sox. Their reunion turned out to be short-lived, though, with Hernandez now headed back to LA.

As mentioned previously, this trade did not come as a massive surprise. Boston was dealing with a logjam in their infield rotation among Hernandez, Christian Arroyo, Pablo Reyes, and Yu Chang. These players no longer had any Minor League options, which meant that it was likely that the Sox were going to need to offload one of their players. Unfortunately for him, Hernandez ended up being the odd man out, and the Red Sox have now decided to send him packing.