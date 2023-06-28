Los Angeles Dodgers star JD Martinez recently just reached a huge milestone, as he is now a member of the 300-home run club in the big leagues after hitting one out of the park in last Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. After the game, Martinez made sure to thank one of the major reasons for his career turnaround.

Via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:

“#Dodgers toasted JD Martinez with champagne after the game just as they did for Kershaw's 200th win and Freeman's 300th HR and 2000th hit. Martinez thanked Robert Van Scoyoc, hitting coach who helped him turn around his career after release by Houston. ‘Like a brother to me'”

JD Martinez arrived in Los Angeles in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers worth $10 million. Prior to that, he spent five years with the Boston Red Sox, during which he was able to earn an All-Star nod a total of four times.

Martinez has certainly come a long way since first playing in the big leagues in 2011 with the Houston Astros. He suited up for the Astros from 2011 to 2013 when he was released by the team before taking his talents to the Detroit Tigers. Martinez started to really blossom in the majors with the Tigers, earning his first All-Star appearance in 2015 when he hit .282/.344/.535 with 38 home runs and 102 RBIs.

“It’s a blessing,” JD Martinez said after the Rockies game, via Juan Toribio of MLB.com. “Honestly, from where I started, you know, with my whole story of getting released by Houston and getting the chance, an opportunity, with Detroit, and them believing in me. … At that time, I would have never guessed it. But it’s a blessing.”