JD Martinez just keeps turning back the clock in his renaissance 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After already matching the same number of home runs (16) he had all of last year, the 35-year-old is going to start in left field for the first time since 2021 with the Boston Red Sox, per SportsNet LA's David Vassegh.

David Peralta exited Friday's extra-inning loss against the San Francisco Giants with a hamstring injury, giving Martinez the chance to dust off his glove and take the field Saturday night in Dodgers Stadium. The five-time All-Star's defensive deficiencies are well-documented. He learned how to play with Fenway Park at his back but was not a viable long-term option in left.

Though, in this year of redemption, maybe fans can expect the veteran to pull off a highlight-reel play or two. Martinez is leading designated hitters in All-Star voting after many considered him to be on his last legs with Boston. The Dodgers gladly took on this reformation project, while the Sox grabbed Justin Turner.

It has worked out well for both clubs, but Beantown is surely having a tough time watching a former member of the dominant 2018 World Series title team hit bombs across the country. Most painful, though, is that JD Martinez wanted to stay with the Red Sox. It is safe to say he is enjoying his new home in LA.

Martinez's average has dipped to .257 after a 1-for-17 slump, but this move to left field could give him another burst. At the very least, he will get to hear Dodgers fans express their appreciation from the stands. Something that is more than well deserved for the newcomer.