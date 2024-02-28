Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy reportedly is having X-Rays on his left hand after being hit by a pitch in his first at-bat today against the Texas Rangers in spring training, according to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.
The Dodgers' spring training game got off to a good start against the Rangers, as starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto put his talent on display in two dominant innings. It was looking like this would be a good day for Dodgers fans after Yoshinobu Yamamoto's outing.
Instead, they are now waiting to see what Max Muncy's fate is. Hopefully it is nothing serious and he will be able to return soon and be ready for Opening Day, which is earlier than normal, as the Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in Seoul on March 20 and 21.
The hope is that Muncy avoids a fracture, and that he can stay on track to be ready for Opening Day against the Padres in Seoul. It would be a blow to the Dodgers' infield if Muncy has to miss time.
Muncy being out for an extended period of time would likely result in more playing time for Miguel Rojas, Chris Taylor and Kiké Hernandez. The Dodgers have enough depth to deal with the loss of Muncy, but it would still not be ideal to lose someone who has 30 home run power for any amount of time. It will be worth monitoring reports to see how Muncy's X-Rays come back.