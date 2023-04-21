Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts played a new- not for him- position in his team’s 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Betts, who arrived at Wrigley Field during the first inning of the Dodgers-Cubs game following the birth of his baby boy, pinch hit in the seventh inning, then manned shortstop for the first time in his big-league career.

After the game, the Dodgers star told reporters it was a “dream come true” to play the position, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

“A lot of fun. That was like a dream come true. I got drafted as a shortstop and hadn’t seen it since, like, 2011. It was a lot of fun to be out there, and I’m just happy we won.”

Smiling from ear to ear, Betts said that playing shortstop was “a lot of fun.” The Dodgers star reminded reporters that he was actually drafted as a shortstop- and hadn’t played there in over a decade.

But Betts looked like he had never left, as he helped the Dodgers turn a seamless double play, complete with a jump throw from Betts.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Not only is Betts one of the very best players in MLB, he’s also one of the more team oriented.

He has played second base here and there for the Dodgers in recent years.

Now, with injuries and question marks at the shortstop position, the Dodgers called Betts’ name.

Of course, the Dodgers’ star was up for the task.

With Betts having so much fun at short, Los Angeles might be hard-pressed to take him away from the position.