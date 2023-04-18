Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly placed OF Mookie Betts on the paternity listed on Tuesday, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. Utility man Luke Williams has been recalled for the Dodgers as well. Williams will add extra depth for the Dodgers amid Betts’ short absence, as Betts can miss up to three days. Additionally, Williams may see significant playing time with Chris Taylor dealing with an injury concern as well.

Betts is hitting .266/.390/.453 with an .843 OPS and a pair of home runs so far in 2023. He hasn’t performed at his typical MVP-caliber level, but Betts is still playing a decent brand of baseball. The Dodgers, however, have endured a mediocre start to the year. Heading into Tuesday night’s contest against the New York Mets, LA owns a record of just 8-9.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers’ players aren’t worried about the slow start.

Taylor, who left Monday’s game with side discomfort, has struggled mightily to open the season. Perhaps receiving some time off will help Taylor moving forward. It isn’t clear if he will require time on the injured list, but he is regarded as day-to-day for now.

Luke Williams, who is getting called up amid Mookie Betts’ absence as mentioned earlier, has impressed at times with the Dodgers. Although, he’s been given limited playing time.

Williams hit just .235 with a .603 OPS through 71 games in 2022. He did have some big moments though, and could prove to be a useful bat for a Dodgers’ offense that has battled inconsistency in 2023.

LA will try to jump back into the win column on Tuesday evening against the Mets.